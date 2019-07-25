|
|
Betty Ann Hiser
Newark - Betty Ann Hiser, age 88, of Newark, passed away on July 23, 2019 at Altercare Newark North. Betty was born July 10, 1931 in Oak Hill, West Virginia to the late Ryland and Agnes (Bowyer) Toombs.
Betty was employed with Duff's Smorgasbord for many years as a hostess. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting and gardening and loved taking care of her cats.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda (Mike) Hogue of Thornville and Regina (David) Moushey of Virginia; grandchildren, Mike (Joy) Scarbrough, Christa Dornhecker, Elisabeth (Brent) Wilson, Michelle (Bill) Johnson, Andrew (Kim) Griffith, Rebecca (Paul) Hunt, Angela (Andrew) Dorans and Stephanie (Robert) Russ; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Thomas Toombs, Sr. of Oak Hill, WV; sister-in-law, Barbara Toombs of Oak Hill, WV; and a nephew, Thomas Toombs, Jr.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lucretia "Lou Ann" Slagle; and a brother, Charles Toombs.
At Betty's request, there will be no service observed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
Published in the Advocate on July 25, 2019