Betty Creech
1932 - 2020
Betty Creech

Thornville - Private family graveside services for Betty Marie Creech, 88, of Thornville will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 in the Community Gardens Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Charles, who passed away in 2010.

Betty passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Carroll, following an extended illness. She was born March 8, 1932 in Charleston, W.V., the daughter of the late John and Mamie (Goff) Harper.

A lifelong homemaker, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children: Sharon (Peter) Hadrava, Chuck (Laura) Creech, Becky Santee and Charlie Goff; her brothers Norman (Suzanne) Harper and Neil Harper; grandchildren David Petrey Jr., Chasity Petrey, Angie Hedges, Jerry Neiswanger, Chuck Creech Jr., Mandy and Annie Creech, Chad Santee; along with many great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Linda Petrey in 2014 and a granddaughter Lori Petrey, and a sister-in-law Marvalene Harper.

The family prefers that memorial contributions be directed to the Hoskinson Funeral Home for assistance with final expenses. P.O. Box 267, Thornville, Ohio 43076.

Please visit Hoskinsonfuneral.com to leave a message of support for the family.






Published in Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service
56 South Main Street
Thornville, OH 43076
(740) 246-6334
