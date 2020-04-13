|
Betty D. Lord
Heath - Betty D. Lord, age 88, of Heath, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio). Betty had been a resident of The Inn at Chapel Grove for the last year. She was born November 18, 1931 in Newark, Ohio to the late Zella and Lela (Russell) Holbert.
Betty was a 1951 graduate of Newark High School and had been employed by the Kroger Company for many years before retiring. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Europe, the Caribbean and Hawaii with the Freedom Years. Betty also enjoyed volunteering for several years at the Heritage Hall Senior Center in Newark.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Debbie L. Davis of Newark, Lisa L. (Scott) Colangelo of Millersport and Vikki A. Summerville of Heath; beloved grandchildren, Kiera Marie (fiancé Dalton Ramsey) Summerville and their daughter, Bailey Marie - who was the light of her life; Carissa Colangelo and Anthony Colangelo; nieces and nephews, Sheila (Paul) Sellers and their children, Ashton and J.P.; Mikki Wiseman and her son, Preston, Dee Dee (Bob) Townsend, Dina Holbert, Jeff (Kathy) Holbert and Tim Holbert; a stepdaughter, Judi Brenning of Columbus; honorary family members, Lori, Korinne and Lennon Sackela, and Diane Higgins and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert V. Lord (1979); a brother, Donald Holbert; a sister, Lucy Lawson; and a stepdaughter, Nikki Barry.
Due to the current health emergency, a private graveside committal service will be held at Newark Memorial Gardens.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting the family with arrangements. The funeral home is accepting cards from family and friends who are unable to attend services due to the current health emergency.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive, Heath, Ohio 43056.
The Lord family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at The Inn at Chapel Grove for taking such good care of their mom.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020