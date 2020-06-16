Betty Detty
1931 - 2020
Betty Detty

Jacksontown - Betty L. Nichols Detty, 89, formerly of Jacksontown, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Newark following an extended illness. She was born in Newark on April 19, 1931, the daughter of the late Herschel and Jennie (Faller) Nichols.

A lifelong homemaker, she enjoyed travel, going to local fairs and festivals and eating out at local restaurants.

She is survived by her loving family: daughter Brenda (Doug) Brown of Pickerington, grandchildren Jayme and Rebecca Brown; great granddaughter Aurora; her brother William Nichols of Florida, sisters Wauneta White of Florida and Dorothy Freeman of Jacksontown.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George S. Detty in 2016, and her brother Herschel W Nichols.

Private Graveside services were held in the Jacksontown Cemetery.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Betty and her family.






Published in Advocate from Jun. 16 to Jun. 20, 2020.
