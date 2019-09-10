Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Harris


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Harris Obituary
Betty Harris

Newark - Betty Jane Harris, 98, of Newark, died Sunday, September 9, 2019 at the Laurels of Heath. She was born September 18, 1920 in Newark to the late George and Nettie (Farrow) Fox.

Betty was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. She enjoyed needlework, cross stitching, crocheting, and making crafts. She was also a collector of teapots.

She is survived by one son, Richard Eugene (Carolyn) Harris of Reynoldsburg; two daughters, Sue Deardurff of Newark and Mary Jane Harris of Columbus; grandchildren, Tracey Plagge of Austin, TX, Harvey (Lisa) Dension of Maryland, and Jeremy (Jennifer) Harris of Lewis Center; great grandchildren, Hailey Plagge of Austin, TX, Claire Catherine Harris of Lewis Center, and Evelyn Elizabeth Harris of Lewis Center.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Harris; and two brothers, George Jr., and John Fox.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 11:00 AM at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with Fr. David Sizemore as Celebrant. Burial will follow the service in Cedar Hill Cemetery

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now