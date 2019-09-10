|
Betty Harris
Newark - Betty Jane Harris, 98, of Newark, died Sunday, September 9, 2019 at the Laurels of Heath. She was born September 18, 1920 in Newark to the late George and Nettie (Farrow) Fox.
Betty was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. She enjoyed needlework, cross stitching, crocheting, and making crafts. She was also a collector of teapots.
She is survived by one son, Richard Eugene (Carolyn) Harris of Reynoldsburg; two daughters, Sue Deardurff of Newark and Mary Jane Harris of Columbus; grandchildren, Tracey Plagge of Austin, TX, Harvey (Lisa) Dension of Maryland, and Jeremy (Jennifer) Harris of Lewis Center; great grandchildren, Hailey Plagge of Austin, TX, Claire Catherine Harris of Lewis Center, and Evelyn Elizabeth Harris of Lewis Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Harris; and two brothers, George Jr., and John Fox.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 11:00 AM at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with Fr. David Sizemore as Celebrant. Burial will follow the service in Cedar Hill Cemetery
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 10, 2019