Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
Newark - A gathering of family and friends for Betty J. McCullough, age 87, of Newark, formerly of Columbus, will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.

Betty passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Newark Care and Rehabilitation. She was born February 27, 1932 in St. Louisville, Ohio to the late Virgil and Ruth (Berger) McCullough.

Betty was an avid OSU Buckeye Fan and enjoyed watching sports. She worked for numerous grocery stores as a head cashier and retired from United Food Commercial Workers.

She is survived by two sisters, Eva Sunkel, Patricia "Pat" (John) Stott; two brothers, Virgil (Juanita) McCullough and Jerry (Sandy) McCullough; numerous nieces and nephews and special friend, Bonnie Jennings.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her four brothers, C. Russell McCullough, William "Bill" McCullough, Ronald McCullough, and Donald McCullough; and a sister, Dorothy Booher.

Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 17, 2019
