Betty J. Prince
Carmel, IN - Betty Jane Prince, 95, retired after 31 years as a customer service representative for Owens Corning, passed away on November 17, 2020 at the home of Jim and Fran Fekete of Carmel, IN. Her parents, Adria and Holly Goodwin, brothers, Arnold and Lawrence Goodwin, sister Margret Fekete, and Atha Prince, all deceased.
Survived by the extended families of: Jackie Steeves of Alaska, deceased; Larry Fekete of Newark, deceased; Jim Fekete of Carmel, IN; Joe Goodwin of Mount Vernon; Ruth Cromwell of Colorado Springs; and Kathy Corsi of Newark.
A graveside service will be held for Betty at 2:45pm on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Sandford Cemetery, Newark, OH.
Buckeye Betty requested that everyone wear Ohio State clothing.
