1/1
Betty J. Prince
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty J. Prince

Carmel, IN - Betty Jane Prince, 95, retired after 31 years as a customer service representative for Owens Corning, passed away on November 17, 2020 at the home of Jim and Fran Fekete of Carmel, IN. Her parents, Adria and Holly Goodwin, brothers, Arnold and Lawrence Goodwin, sister Margret Fekete, and Atha Prince, all deceased.

Survived by the extended families of: Jackie Steeves of Alaska, deceased; Larry Fekete of Newark, deceased; Jim Fekete of Carmel, IN; Joe Goodwin of Mount Vernon; Ruth Cromwell of Colorado Springs; and Kathy Corsi of Newark.

A graveside service will be held for Betty at 2:45pm on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Sandford Cemetery, Newark, OH.

Buckeye Betty requested that everyone wear Ohio State clothing.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
02:45 PM
Sandford Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved