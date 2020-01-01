Services
Betty Jane Haynes Obituary
Betty Jane Haynes

Newark - Betty Jane Haynes, 89, of Newark, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center. She was born August 15, 1930 in Newark to the late James and Zella (Lamp) Ayers.

Betty enjoyed watching T.V.; especially, Cowboy movies with John Wayne, Smokey and the Bandit, and the Lawrence Welk show every Saturday.

She is survived by one daughter, Dorothy Jones; two sons, Ike (Tammy) Haynes and Carl (Tianna) Haynes; five grandchildren, Sandy (Dan), Tom (Amy), Justin (Katrina), Austin, and Ashley; six great grandchildren; and five great- great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Haynes; daughter, Charlotte Haynes; two brothers, Frank and Walter Wheeler; and four sisters, Dorothy Cramer, Unice Shaw, Evelyn Franklin, and Lell Donley.

Visitation will be Friday from 11-1 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow the service in Fredonia Cemetery.

Published in the Advocate from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
