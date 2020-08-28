Betty Jane Quick
NEWARK - A graveside service for Betty Jane Quick, 84, of Newark, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wilson Cemetery.
Betty passed away August 27, 2020, at her residence. She was born November 13, 1935, in Newark, Ohio, to the late Frank and Elizabeth (Burchard) McCoy.
Betty was a member of Eastside Nazarene Church.
She is survived by her children, Paul (Cheryl) Quick of Newark, Donald Quick of Newark, Alberta (Scott) McKee of Nashport, Jack Quick of Newark, Danny Quick of Newark, and Dell Quick of Newark; 32 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; special caregivers, Roberta Hoover, Suzanne Duncan, Danielle Quick, and Devyn Quick, and boyfriend, Dick Hoffer of FL.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Edwin Burner Quick; children, Ernest Quick, Ed Quick Jr., Elizabeth Ludwig; Sharon Quick, and Glenna Sue Quick; granddaughter, Tonya Ludwig; siblings, Viola Simpson, Anna Mae Warner, Charles McCoy, Nin McCoy, Carol Ward, Bonnie McCoy, and Johnny McCoy, and daughter-in-law, Marcia Quick.
To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
.