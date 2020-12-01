Betty Jayne Hammond
NEWARK - Betty Jayne Hammond, 100, of Newark, passed away November 30, 2020, at Friendship Village Columbus. She was born October 17, 1920, in Warren, OH, to the late John L and Hazel I. (Mullen) Briggs.
Betty retired after 30 years from Larry's Drug Store and was the secretary for Welsh Hills cemetery. She was a member of 2nd Presbyterian church, where she volunteered in the office, pantry, and library. She was an avid reader and had a love for cats and dogs.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia A. Hull of Naples, FL and Peggy M. (Frank) Sawyer of Sebring, FL; grandchildren, Lynne (Jerry) Corbin of Westerville, OH, CJ Howard of New York, NY, and Joshua (Alicia) Harter of Etna, OH, and great-grandchildren, Seth (Megan) Braddock, Brock (Megan) Harter, and Gavin Harter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dana Johnston Hammond, whom she married on March 20, 1943, and son-in-law, James Hull.
Family will determine a day and time for a graveside service for both Betty and Dana at a later date.
