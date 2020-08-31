Betty Jean Lanthorn
NEWARK - Betty Jean Lanthorn of Newark, age 93, passed away August 27th at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born July 28, 1927 daughter of the late Charles Lloyd and Goldie Marie Conger Bullock.
Betty was a former cashier at Utica and Deweese's IGA grocery stores, office manager for the Newark License Bureau and sales consultant for Mid-Ohio Development. She also served an unexpired term as McKean Township Trustee.
Betty has been a long-time member of the Utica American Legion Auxiliary and Eastern Star Chapter 303.
Betty was always active and stayed busy in her later years spending time with her family, shopping, exercising and still driving until recently. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Survived by sons David (Mary) Lanthorn and Rick (Barb) Lanthorn; daughter-in-law Teresa Lanthorn; grandsons Adam (Jodi) Lanthorn, Dustin (Stephanie) Thomas, Bob (Melissa) Lanthorn; great grandchildren Clayton, Conner, Grant, Mason, Grace and Grant; sister Amber (John) Moats and brother Lloyd (Bev) Bullock; and many other loving family members and friends.
In addition to her parents Betty is preceded in death by her husband Robert Lanthorn, son Donald Lanthorn, great-grandson Dillon Lanthorn, sister Esther King and brother Guy Bullock.
A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, September 5, with Pastor Douglas Lynn officiating.
