Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
Vigil
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Leonard Catholic Church
1934 - 2020
Betty Jean Wade Obituary
Betty Jean Wade

Heath - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Betty Jean Wade, 85, of Heath, will be held at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 10:30 A.M., Thursday, February 13, 2020, with Fr. Bill Hritsko as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Betty died at the Laurels of Heath on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Eugene and Esther (Crawford) Lemmon.

Betty was a charter member of St. Leonard Catholic Church where she was also an active volunteer for many years; working on the bereavement luncheons, participating in the church choirs, and serving as a Eucharistic Minister.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Madonna (Roger) Clum, Diane (Richard) Abboud, and Gregory (Linda) Wade; daughter-in-law, Peggy Wade; 7 grandchildren, Jonathan (Courtney), Kaylee (Cory), Craig, Kayona, Logan, Alicia, and Eric; 5 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Hobart, in 1997; her son, Bruce Wade; and her brother, William (Norma) Lemmon.

Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-6 P.M., Wednesday, February 12, 2020, where a Vigil Service will be held at 6 P.M.

To share your memory of Betty or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
