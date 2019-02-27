|
|
Betty Joan Gothard
THORNVILLE -
A funeral service celebrating the life of Betty Joan Gothard, 90, of Thornville, will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Thornville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Zion Ridge Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home, 56 S. Main Street, Thornville, on Thursday, February 28th, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Betty was born in Thornville, Ohio on May 1, 1928 to the late Herbert and Mabel (Taylor) Winegardner. She passed away at Genesis Homestead in Lancaster on February 25, 2019.
Betty owned and operated Gothard's Meat Market, with her late husband, Calvin, for many years. She was a member of Zion Reformed United Church of Christ. She volunteered at the Senior Center in New Lexington and enjoyed word search books and playing bingo. Most important was the time she spent with her loving family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Barbara Keister, Richard (Evelyn) Gothard and Dorothy (Jason) Russell; grandchildren, Amie Bichard, Maria Atkins, Brad Gothard, Mandy McAlpine, Wanda Keister, Brent Gothard and Brian McCafferty; 15 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Gothard; siblings, Carl Winegardner, Paul Winegardner, Eugene Winegardner, Dode Winegardner and Sharon Chesser.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 27, 2019