Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Betty L. Frankenberry


Betty L. Frankenberry Obituary
Betty L. Frankenberry

Newark - Funeral services for Betty L. Frankenberry, 92 of Newark will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday February 8, 2019 in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Pastor Joshua Hamilton officiating. Burial will be in Newark Memorial Gardens.

Betty died Sunday February 3, 2019 at the Altercare Newark - North. She was born January 9, 1927 in New Martinsville, W.VA to Joseph F. And Lucille M. (Lawyer) Wharton.

Her family moved to Newark when her father became a glass cutter for Heisey. She was a graduate of Newark High School and was a cheerleader when the Wildcats won the State Basketball Championship in 1943. Following graduation she married, John E. Frankenberry on July 18, 1945, who was serving in the U.S. Armed Forces during WWII.

She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ for many years. She was a member and past president of Chapter DL PEO Sisterhood. She enjoyed arts and crafts, including, knitting, decoupage, ceramics, needlepoint and basket weaving. Many relaxing days were spent outdoors and camping. She delighted in restoring Primrose, the family cabin, and all the family activities.

She is survived by her sons, Kris Frankenberry of Newark, Kip Frankenberry of Columbus; grandchildren, Jessica Frankenberry (Dan Jozwiak) of North Olmsted, Kate Frankenberry (Johnny Walters) of Newark, Max Frankenberry and Crosley Frankenberry both of Columbus; great-grandchildren, Ezra Jozwiak, Lena Jozwiak and Sabastian Walters; brother, Garry (Marcia) Wharton of Sarasota, FL.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John E. Frankenberry October 17, 2008 and daughter-in-law, Sue Frankenberry.

Calling hours will be observed Thursday February 7, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home 1850 West Main Street.

The family requests memorial contributions to the Chapter DL, PEO C/o Sue Frankenberry Memorial Scholarship. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 6, 2019
