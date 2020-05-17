|
Betty L. Hall
Utica - Betty L. Hall, 96, of Utica passed away on May 16, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Health and Rehab. She was born on September 4, 1923 in Newark, Ohio to the late Edward and Pearl (Wright) Cramer.
Betty was a member of the Utica Church of Christ, A Lifetime member of the Utica American Legion Post #92 Auxiliary and Utica Senior Citizens.
Her prize possession was her family, she enjoyed spending time with them. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Jeanne Hall; 16 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John L. Hall; daughter, Linda Maidel; sons, Robert and David Hall; brothers, Clarence, Harold Dean and Clyde Cramer; and sisters, Evalina Lahmon, Lucille Leach and Grace Kintz.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Fredonia Cemetery with Pastor Tim Carr officiating.
Published in the Advocate from May 17 to May 18, 2020