Betty L. McWilliams
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the long life of Betty L. McWilliams, 94, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Betty, a longtime parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, died at Altercare North on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born in Ironton, Ohio on May 27, 1925 to the late William and Clora (Imes) Frey.
Betty was a former employee of the Print Shop and Universal Veneer. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and has enjoyed collecting angel figurines over the years, each one with a special memory. Betty was a gracious woman and enjoyed socializing with family and friends, greeting them with a warm smile and laugh.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Karen (Herb) McKitrick, Bill (Paula) McWilliams, Jim (Kim) McWilliams, Jane Smith, Rick (Irene) McWilliams, and Greg McWilliams; her grandchildren whom she adored, Christopher (Linda) McWilliams, Kelly (Aaron) Hurt, Kyle McWilliams (Christal Vanlear), Megan (Chanyce) Speakman, Lisa (Ed) Branston, Glenda Smith, Jeremy (Mary Jo) Fogle, Marisha McWilliams, Michelle Allen, Maureen (Christian) Robinson, Joanna (Steve) Moulton, Shane (Bobbi) McWilliams, and Heather McWilliams; her honorary grandchild, Kasia Wilson; 21 great-grandchildren; 2 honorary great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert L. McWilliams; son-in-law, Gary Smith; and siblings, George (Margaret) Frey, Glenn (Donna) Frey, Florence (Gerald) Miller, Virginia (Ralph) Melick, Doris (Clyde) Forgrave and Alice (Dick) Geidenberger
Friends and family may call from 4-7 P.M., Monday, July 8, 2019, at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:30 P.M.
The family asks that donations in Betty's name be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058; or St. Francis de Sales Parish, 40 Granville St. Newark, Ohio 43055.
Published in the Advocate on July 6, 2019