Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty McWilliams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. McWilliams


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty L. McWilliams Obituary
Betty L. McWilliams

Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the long life of Betty L. McWilliams, 94, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Betty, a longtime parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, died at Altercare North on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born in Ironton, Ohio on May 27, 1925 to the late William and Clora (Imes) Frey.

Betty was a former employee of the Print Shop and Universal Veneer. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and has enjoyed collecting angel figurines over the years, each one with a special memory. Betty was a gracious woman and enjoyed socializing with family and friends, greeting them with a warm smile and laugh.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Karen (Herb) McKitrick, Bill (Paula) McWilliams, Jim (Kim) McWilliams, Jane Smith, Rick (Irene) McWilliams, and Greg McWilliams; her grandchildren whom she adored, Christopher (Linda) McWilliams, Kelly (Aaron) Hurt, Kyle McWilliams (Christal Vanlear), Megan (Chanyce) Speakman, Lisa (Ed) Branston, Glenda Smith, Jeremy (Mary Jo) Fogle, Marisha McWilliams, Michelle Allen, Maureen (Christian) Robinson, Joanna (Steve) Moulton, Shane (Bobbi) McWilliams, and Heather McWilliams; her honorary grandchild, Kasia Wilson; 21 great-grandchildren; 2 honorary great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert L. McWilliams; son-in-law, Gary Smith; and siblings, George (Margaret) Frey, Glenn (Donna) Frey, Florence (Gerald) Miller, Virginia (Ralph) Melick, Doris (Clyde) Forgrave and Alice (Dick) Geidenberger

Friends and family may call from 4-7 P.M., Monday, July 8, 2019, at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:30 P.M.

The family asks that donations in Betty's name be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058; or St. Francis de Sales Parish, 40 Granville St. Newark, Ohio 43055.

To share your memory of Betty or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now