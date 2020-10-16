Betty L. Mills
Newark - Betty Mills, age 102, of Newark, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at SharonBrooke Assisted Living. She was born on October 1, 1918 to the late Nola and Lorna (Campbell) Weakley in Gratiot, OH.
At Betty's request, a private graveside will be held at Hanover Cemetery.
Betty graduated from Toboso High School in 1935 and married her husband, Gerald Mills on November 22, 1935. She took her first job at Arro Department Store, eventually moving to Ash Hat Shop where she was manager for many years. Later, she worked for Fiesta Hair Salon and then as a clerk at Hare Hallow. Betty retired at the age of 86. When she wasn't spending time with her family, she was volunteering and encouraging others. Betty was an active member of Woodside Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. She was also a member of the Ohio State University Mother's Club, Newark Chamber of Commerce, PNB Travel Club, Newark Downtown Business Association, Harbor Hills Country Club, and the Licking County Republican Party. She also spent many years volunteering at the David Shai House, Hospice of Central Ohio
, and Granville Intermediate Public School. Betty was also involved in the Ladies Auxiliary of Elks, Zonta, Granville Music Club, and Euchre Club.
Throughout her life, Betty wrote, published, and shared her poetry with others. She published 5 books and did her last poetry reading at the age of 100 at the Newark Public Library. She was also a tea enthusiast. She enjoyed sharing her love of tea with others by throwing tea parties with friends and family. Betty also collected tea and tea pots.
Betty is survived by her children, Jerry (Linda) Mills, Jeff (Bridget) Mills, and Martha Fry; grandchildren, Alan (Chris) Mills, Kimberly Hartman, Robert Mills, Greg Mills, Mark Johnson, Michael Fry, Alex Mills, Tyler (Leslie) Mills, James (Erin) Carver, and Stacy Carver; 14 great grandchildren; and 6 great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Mills; sisters, Ellen Wolfe and Jane Walsh; son, John Mills; and grandson, Alex Mills.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Hospice of Central Ohio
, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058 or to SharonBrooke Staff Appreciation Fund, 920 Sharon Valley Rd, Newark, OH 43055.
