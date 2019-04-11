|
Betty L. Wills
MALTA -
Betty L. Wills, age 65, of Malta Ohio, passed away at her residence on April 9, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Newark, Ohio on April 30, 1953 to the late Gerald and Juanita (Young) Rine.
Betty was a devoted homemaker to her family. She enjoyed playing bingo, puzzles and crocheting. Most important in her life was the time that she spent with her family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Amanda L. Oder, Raymond E. (Chaz) Wills and Donita (Justin) Starrett; grandchildren, Dakota, Paige, Taylor, Michael, Darius, Hannah, Noah, Braiden, Sylas, Sydney and baby Starrett; great grandchild, Nathaniel; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond L. Wills; sister, Audrey; and brothers, John and Russell.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions in memory of Betty to her family.
At Betty's request, no services will be held.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 11, 2019