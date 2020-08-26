Betty Lucille Bartlett



Fort Pierce, FL - Betty Lucille Bartlett, 97, after declining health passed away August 20, 2020 in the home she shared with Clyde R. & Bonnie Bartlett. She was born on the Gutridge family farm in south eastern Licking county, Ohio, on November 30, 1922, to the late Frank R. & Gussie A. (Drumm) Gutridge.



Betty attended Gratiot Methodist Church with her family and was baptized at age 12. She worked on the family dairy farm, graduated from Hopewell Rural School in 1940 and met Forrest E. Bartlett whom she married later that year on December 17, 1940. In 1941 Forrest & Betty moved to Newark, Ohio, became active members of the Neal Avenue Methodist Church for many years and later moved their membership to the Second Presbyterian Church in Newark. In 2001 Forrest & Betty sold their home in Newark and moved to Stuart, Florida. Forrest passed away in 2006 but Betty remained active in the community serving on the Council for Aging and engaging various activities in and around Stuart. In 2015 Betty sold her condominium to Richard (Dick) L. & Barbara Bartlett and moved in with Clyde R. & Bonnie Bartlett where she remained until the time of her death.



For over 40 years while still in Newark Betty served at the polling booths in Licking County, Ohio, and was recognized by the State of Ohio legislature for her years of faithful service. She served as secretary to the I.A.T.S.E in Newark for over 30 years. While in Newark Betty gave birth to two sons, Clyde Ray and Richard (Dick) Lee Bartlett, both of whom along with their wives, Bonnie and Barbara respectively, now reside in Florida.



Betty is survived by her sons and their wives: Clyde R. & Bonnie Bartlett, and Richard (Dick) L. & Barbara Bartlett; grandchildren: Heidi Milslagle, Holly Harrod, Mike Bartlett, Mark Bartlett, Benjamin Bartlett and eight great-grandchildren.



She is also survived by sisters: Verna Hickman and Ruth Ann Church and brothers: Gilbert & Helga Gutridge and Joseph & Barbara Gutridge.



She was preceded in death in addition to her parents, by husband Forrest E. Bartlett and four brothers: Vern, Verl, David and Charles Gutridge.



Betty's ashes will be brought to Newark at a later date to be buried beside her husband at the Newark Memorial Gardens.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store