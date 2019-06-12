Services
Newark - Betty Marie Swartz, age 95, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was born April 13, 1924 in Thornville to the late Harry and Mabel (Padgett) Swartz.

Betty proudly represented her country by serving four months in the US Navy during World War II. She worked various jobs throughout her life that include being a retail clerk, housekeeper, babysitter, nanny, and chef. She retired at the age of 78 years old and continued enjoying her hobbies. She was a talented crafter making shell figurines, stuffed animals and building boats, especially her prized paddle boat. She liked to play the guitar and sing. Betty was a fisherwoman with a cherished custom fishing rod.

A woman of faith, she was number five of ten brothers and sisters. She loved her family and many friends. She looked forward to the time spent with her nieces and nephews who love her dearly.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nine brothers and sisters, Harold, Anna, Eugene, Harry, Paul, Marjorie, Claude, Janie and Rosemary; six nephews, one great-great nephew, and three nieces.

In respect to Betty's wishes, no services will be held.

In tribute to Betty, donations may be made to the OSU James Cancer Center, 460 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 or Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.

Burial will take place at Jacksontown Cemetery.

The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the Swartz family with arrangements.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in the Advocate on June 12, 2019
