For more information about
Betty McCormick
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
1923 - 2019
Betty McCormick

Newark - A funeral service for Betty E. McCormick, 96 of Newark will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating. Burial will be 2:00 p.m. at Union Cemetery, Columbus.

Betty was born August 11, 1923 in Zanesville, OH to the late George W. and Sarah E. (Campbell) Hina. She had worked for Arro Department Store, The Advocate and Gibson Cards. Betty and her late husband, Dick were foster parents to ten children through the years and she served as a surrogate parent to several others. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Heath where she especially enjoyed outings with her Esther Sunday School Class. Betty was an avid Buckeye's fan and in her younger years she enjoyed bowling, earning several last place trophies. Above all else, she had a huge heart and her family was most important to her.

Survivors include her daughter, Tammy McCrillis and fiancé, Doug Hymrod of Heath; a son, David McCormick of Walker, LA; grandchildren, Nichole Lee, Sarah King, Heather (Brent) Cheek, Jordan (Josh) Frazier, Jimmy McCrillis, Jessica McCormick and Richard McCormick; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Tim Haynes, Connie Giles (Rodney Speelman), Sherry (Gene) Carter and Kim (Eric) Dickover.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Richard E. "Dick" McCormick and Lawrence "Buzz" LeCrone; a son, William "Bo" McCormick; and a sister, Evelyn Haynes.

Friends and family may call 6p.m. to 8p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL, 1850 W. Main St., Newark, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 25, 2019
