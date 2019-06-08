|
Betty McCullough
Hebron - Funeral services, celebrating the life of Betty Ruth (Penick) McCullough, 88, of Hebron, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, in the chapel of the Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Brian Harkness as celebrant. Betty will be buried in the Kirkersville Cemetery next to her beloved husband Roland, who preceded her in death on May 6, 2019.
Betty passed away late Wednesday evening, June 5, 2019, in Newark with her family at her side. She was born in Newark, on November 27, 1930, the daughter of the late Verna A (Campbell) and Arthur J. Penick.
She was a graduate of Hebron H.S. and had worked for many years at the Tussing Blue Flame bottle gas company at Hebron, and the Hoskinson Funeral Home. She was a life-long member of Hebron New Life United Methodist Church, and was a very active member (for over 60 years) of the Order of Eastern Star. Betty served at Worthy Matron several times, and in 1985, was selected to be the Deputy Grand Matron for District #12, of the Grand Chapter of Ohio. She and Roland were active members until their health prevented it.
She is survived by her loving family: James (Tammy) McCullough of Glenford, Sandi (Randy) Shipley of Newark, Phil (Pam) McCullough of Hebron; her 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; along with her sister Pauline Allen (John) of Maryville, TN.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson Jason Shipley in 2007, her brothers Ralph, Fred and Herbert and her sisters Helen and Gladys.
The family prefers that memorial contributions be directed to The Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
Friends may call at the Kirkersville home of The Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Wroena Chapter #593, Order of Eastern Star will convene a chapter of Sorrow at 4:45 p.m., for OES funeral services.
Published in the Advocate on June 8, 2019