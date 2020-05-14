Services
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Visitation
Friday, May 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Licking Cemetery
1609 Beaver Run Road
Hebron, OH
Resources
Betty Sendykar


1931 - 2020
Betty Sendykar

Heath - A Graveside Service for Betty Amanda Sendykar will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Noon, at Licking Cemetery, 1609 Beaver Run Road, Hebron. The family will receive friends from 4-8pm on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home, 179 Granville Street in Newark. A social distancing visitation (by automobile) will be held. Please enter via the west driveway at the funeral home and remain in your car. You will be directed how to proceed. Also hour prior to the funeral service, from 11-12pm, on Saturday, followed by a procession to the cemetery for the Graveside Service.

Mrs. Sendykar, 88, of Heath, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born September 26, 1931, in Newark, a daughter of the late Charles and Flossie (Thompson) Strear. She had last worked at The Pub in Buckeye Lake and was a Lifetime member of the Buckeye Lake Eagles. Mrs. Sendykar enjoyed OSU sports and was an avid NASCAR and Jeff Gordan fan. She loved spending time with her family. She could light up any room with her smile and hold her own with anyone cracking jokes. She was loved by many and never met a stranger. She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.

Surviving are her children, Susan (William) Darnes, twins, James (Carrie) Sendykar and Janie (John) Lang; her grandchildren, Mason and Madison Darnes, Cassandra Watson (Ricky), Jarret Sendykar, serving with the USMC, Brittany Barchalk (Nathan) and Adam Lang; three great-grandchildren, Noelle River Darnes, AnnaGrace and Maci Watson and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother James Strear; sisters Clara and Helen Strear and nephew Phillip Strear.

The Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sendykar family: www.hoskinsonfuneral.com
Published in the Advocate from May 14 to May 18, 2020
