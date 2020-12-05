1/1
Betty Wilson
Betty Wilson

Heath - Betty J. Wilson, age 95, of Heath, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was born on February 9, 1925 to the late Grover and Winifred (Lattimer) Clark in Newark, OH.

Family will greet friends from 6:00-8:00pm on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Christian Life Center, 665 Linnville Rd SE, Heath, OH 43056 and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The service will be held at 10am on Wednesday at the church, with Pastor Michael Ensey officiating. Betty will be laid to rest at Newark Memorial Gardens following services.

Betty retired from the Newark Air Force Base and was a lifelong member of Christian Life Center. In her free time, she enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and singing.

Betty is survived by her children, Beverly Murphy, Michael Wilson, Janet Varrasso, and Jeffrey (Karon) Wilson; 18 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; and 6 great great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Wiley Wilson; son, John Wilson, Sr; 8 sisters; 1 brother; son-in-law, William Murphy; and great grandson, Christopher Pickrel.

Published in Advocate from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
