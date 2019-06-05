|
Beverly A. Lynch
Granville - A gathering of family and friends will be held for Beverly A. Lynch, 86, of Granville, at the College Townhouse, 334 E. Broadway, Granville, Ohio, from 1:30 - 3:30 P.M. on June 10, 2019. A private graveside service will be held at Crestview Cemetery in Barnesville, Ohio.
Beverly passed away June 2, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center, operated by Hospice of Central Ohio. She was born in Speidel, Ohio, to the late Lindley and Helen Bailey.
Bev attended a one room school house through 8th grade and graduated from Barnesville High School in1951. The Lynch family moved from Columbus to Granville in 1970.Bev went to work at Denison University where she had an over twenty-year career in the purchasing department. She was loved and appreciated by co-workers and students for her pleasant nature and kind manner. Bev enjoyed sharing her time and helping others as a Girl Scout leader, PTA president, a member of DOWS (Denison Office Workers), and as a volunteer at the Thrift Shop in Granville. Bev will be remembered for the love and support she provided her family and friends.
Surviving are her children and their spouses, Bet and Steve Brown, Rick and Linda Lynch, Bob and Rosanna Lynch; grandchildren, Courtney (Tarn), Patrick (Kyria), Alyssa (Neil), Rob, Michael, Tommy, Danielle, and Kyle; great grandchildren, Hannah, Logan, and Blake; and sisters, Linda Jones and Donna (Art) Hagedorn.
In addition to her parents, Bev was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Pat Lynch, infant son, Christopher Lin Lynch; father-in-life, Harold Schafer, and siblings, Carrolee, Edwin, and Marvin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio for the benefit of the Selma Markowitz Care Center, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH, 43058.
Published in the Advocate on June 5, 2019