Beverly Ann (Myers) Barrett
Newark - A private memorial service for Beverly Ann (Myers) Barrett, 72, of Newark will be held at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home with Reverend Les Crossfield officiating. Burial will follow at Wilson Cemetery.
Beverly passed away peacefully at home into the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, surrounded by her immediate family. She was born October 26, 1947, in Newark, a daughter of the late James B. (Jim) and Lillian Gladys (Stambaugh) Myers. She was a 1965 graduate of Heath High School and a graduate of Fort Wayne Bible College. Beverly was also an active member of Community Wesleyan Church in Newark and spent many years teaching adult Sunday School as well as singing on the praise team and leading a small group. She also greatly enjoyed painting and has many examples of her fine work displayed in her home.
Surviving are her husband, Kenneth W. Barrett; son, Shawn (Elizabeth) Barrett of New Albany; brothers, James B. (Robin) Myers, Jr. of Granville and Greg (Jimsy) Myers of Heath; grandchildren, Ethan, Jonah and Levi Barrett. She also leaves behind loving nieces, nephews and treasured friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Jack Barrett.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH, 43058-0430.
