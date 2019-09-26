Services
Beverly Green
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Beverly Ann "Boo Boo" Green


1956 - 2019
Beverly Ann "Boo Boo" Green Obituary
Beverly Ann "Boo Boo" Green

Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Beverly Ann "Boo Boo" Green, 63 of Newark will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Ministers Marie Shackelford and Charlene Baxter officiating.

Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Beverly was born April 26, 1956 in Newark, Ohio to the late Theodore B. Thompson and Betty (Elliott) Thompson who survives of Newark. A graduate of Newark High School, Beverly worked as a Pallet End Rider at Ascena Retail Group.

In addition to her mother she is survived by her husband of 41 years, Samuel "Jim" Green; a son, Jerry "J" (Beth) Moran; daughter, Akaila (Tim) Wills all of Newark; sisters, Desi Thompson, Dion (Steven) Price, Felicia Thompson, all of Newark; brothers, Ned (Kelli) Thompson of Zanesville, Tommy J. Thompson of Newark; and four grandchildren.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death a sister, Jaqueline Bradley and a brother Michael Thompson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 26, 2019
