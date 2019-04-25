Services
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME
New Carlisle, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME
New Carlisle, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Marquette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Ann Marie Marquette


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly Ann Marie Marquette Obituary
Beverly Ann Marie Marquette

Dayton - BEVERLY ANN MARIE MARQUETTE was born on April 15, 1941 in Dayton, Ohio to David & Eileen Marquette. She passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019. Bev attended Fairborn High School. She was a successful florist and owner of Petals n Plants Flower Shop. Her passions included her dog Bossy, making wedding cakes, gardening, horses and spending time with her family. She was also a watch repair person and a ballroom dance instructor. She is survived by her four sons, Gregg Rudduck, (Debbie Shannon), Curt Rudduck, Scott Ruddduck (Kim Rudduck), Michael Dondelewski (Leigha Annis). Her brother, David L. Marquette, Jr. (Peggy); 6 grandchildren & 11 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, David & Eileen Marquette. Visitation will be 9-10 AM Friday, April 26, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, with funeral services at 10 AM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now