Beverly Ann Marie Marquette
Dayton - BEVERLY ANN MARIE MARQUETTE was born on April 15, 1941 in Dayton, Ohio to David & Eileen Marquette. She passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019. Bev attended Fairborn High School. She was a successful florist and owner of Petals n Plants Flower Shop. Her passions included her dog Bossy, making wedding cakes, gardening, horses and spending time with her family. She was also a watch repair person and a ballroom dance instructor. She is survived by her four sons, Gregg Rudduck, (Debbie Shannon), Curt Rudduck, Scott Ruddduck (Kim Rudduck), Michael Dondelewski (Leigha Annis). Her brother, David L. Marquette, Jr. (Peggy); 6 grandchildren & 11 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, David & Eileen Marquette. Visitation will be 9-10 AM Friday, April 26, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, with funeral services at 10 AM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 25, 2019