Beverly Anne (Copeland) Gill


1942 - 2020
Beverly Anne (Copeland) Gill Obituary
Beverly Anne (Copeland) Gill

Beverly Anne (Copeland) Gill passed away on Feb. 6, 2020 in Col., OH. She was born in Burlington, OH on Dec. 26, 1942 to the late Leon and Rachel Copeland. She is survived by her husband, Gerald Gill Sr.; children, Gerald Jr. (Lynnette), Jon (Terisa) and Kathryn; brothers, Ted and David (Alicia); two grandchildren,; and many nieces and nephews. No services to be held at Beverly's request. She will be greatly missed by all of us whose lives she touched. Online condolences may be expressed at www.DayFuneralService.com
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
