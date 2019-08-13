|
|
Beverly Fleming
Marne - Beverly F. Fleming, 82, of Marne, Ohio died Sunday morning, August 11, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center operated by Hospice of Central Ohio in Newark, Ohio.
Born July 20, 1937 in Frazeysburg, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Gaylord and Mary (Shoults) McKee Field. Mrs. Fleming was a beautician and a homemaker. She was a member of Marne United Methodist Church and a past member of the Order of Eastern Star in Hanover. She enjoyed flower gardening and traveling to Myrtle Beach. Her greatest enjoyment was being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving is her loving husband of nearly 65 years, James C. Fleming whom she married October 11, 1954; three grandchildren, Holly (Dan) Martin, Erika (Scott) McMaster and Lora (Barry) Priest; three great grandchildren, Michael, Emma and Mason and three step great grandchildren, Brayden, Alyssa and Madison. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Fleming Deeds, who died December 8, 2005; a son in-law, John Deeds, who died July 25, 2011 and a sister, Janice Grove.
Calling hours will be 4pm to 7pm Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Chris Wiseman and Pastor Gus Christo-Baker officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Marne United Methodist Church, 1019 Licking Valley Road, NE, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 13, 2019