Beverly G. Crockford



Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Beverly G. Crockford, age 88, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 76 East Main Street, Newark, with Reverend Kathryn "Kitty" Clausen officiating.



Beverly passed away, Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, Ohio. She was born October 27, 1930 in Davenport, Iowa to the late Oscar L. and Helen (Pittman) Gustafson.



Beverly was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to her family and will be sadly missed. She dedicated much of her time volunteering at Licking Memorial Hospital for thirty-one years. She was also very active with Trinity Episcopal Church, where she and her husband, Jack have been members since 1981.



Beverly was talented in creating many beautiful hand stitched needlework's and paintings. She was also a member of Monday Talks.



She is survived by her husband of 70 years, John E. "Jack" Crockford, whom she married on October 11, 1948; two sons, Dr. Jon L. (Patricia Weeks) Crockford, M.D. of Virginia Beach, VA and Michael D. (Linnette) Crockford of The Villages, FL; five grandchildren, Stuart, Parker, Whitney, Christopher and Blaine; a brother, Jon Gustafson of Fort Meyers, FL; and six great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Deborah Ann Crockford (1953); and a sister, Joyce Crawford.



Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service (from 10-11 a.m.) on Tuesday, February 19 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 76 East Main Street, Newark.



Memorial contributions may be made in Beverly's name to Trinity Episcopal Church, 76 East Main Street, Newark, Ohio 43055.



Published in the Advocate on Feb. 17, 2019