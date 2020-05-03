|
|
Beverly Kelley
Newark - A private graveside service for Beverly E. Kelley, of Newark, will be held at Newark Memorial Gardens. She passed away peacefully May 2, 2020, at Sharonbrooke with the caring staff by her side. She was born July 6th, 1932 in Newark, OH to Sarah and Roy Blowers.
Bev was always wanting to learn more about her Savior and blessed her family and friends with the knowledge she gained. She was a Bible study leader at Christ United Methodist Church where she also volunteered in many committees. Her main focus was teaching others about Christ, spending time with her family, working in her flower beds, and helping at the CUMC food pantry. Bev was instrumental in bringing the CROP walk to Newark. Bev had many adventures with the love of her life, George P. Kelley, where they would dance, scuba dive, ride motorcycles, have extended house guests, and travel with their ever growing family. She would tell George she would travel anywhere with him, but wanted him to bring her home every night. Bev was an active sponsor for World Vision, Samaritan's Purse, Campus Crusade, the Look Up Center, and many other ministries. Bev spent time as an instructor at Three B Beauty School and as a rural carrier for the United States Postal Service.
She is survived by: son, Jeff (Carole) Kelley of Minnesota; daughter, Sis (Jeff) Baker of Newark; daughter, Pam (Steve) Mills of Granville; and son, Roy (Teri) Kelley of Virginia; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George P. Kelley; brothers, Conrad Blowers, Leroy Blowers, and Donald Blowers; and many other family and friends.
Special thanks to Sharonbrooke staff and Heartland Hospice for their care and love for Bev.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 10 N. Cedar St. Newark, OH 43055.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from May 3 to May 4, 2020