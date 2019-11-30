|
Beverly M. Zartman
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Beverly "Bev" May Zartman, age 70, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery.
Beverly passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio) surrounded by her family. She was born April 26, 1949 in Newark, Ohio to the late Swazy and Anna (Thompson) Wright.
Bev was a kind woman who deeply cared for her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Heath and had attended Newark High School.
Bev was always there to help others in their time of need. She enjoyed watching "Let's Make a Deal", "The Young and Restless" and "The Bold and Beautiful" daily. Each morning she listened to WCLT T100.3 radio station.
She is survived by her two sons, Mike D. Waddell and Robbie L. Waddell; three brothers, Wayne (Judy) Wright, David Wright and John (Tee) Hughes; three sisters, Donna Boring, Linda (Bruce) Varner and Beth Ann (Clint) Colvin; six grandchildren, Brittany Waddell, Trisha Waddell, Robbie Waddell, Madison Jarrett, Micheala Jarrett and Matthew Jarrett; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey L. Zartman (2015); four brothers, Allen Wright, Denzel Wright, Darrell Wright and Gene Wright; and two sisters, Arlene Stewart and Shirley Wilson.
Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019