Services
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Zartman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly M. Zartman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly M. Zartman Obituary
Beverly M. Zartman

Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Beverly "Bev" May Zartman, age 70, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery.

Beverly passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio) surrounded by her family. She was born April 26, 1949 in Newark, Ohio to the late Swazy and Anna (Thompson) Wright.

Bev was a kind woman who deeply cared for her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Heath and had attended Newark High School.

Bev was always there to help others in their time of need. She enjoyed watching "Let's Make a Deal", "The Young and Restless" and "The Bold and Beautiful" daily. Each morning she listened to WCLT T100.3 radio station.

She is survived by her two sons, Mike D. Waddell and Robbie L. Waddell; three brothers, Wayne (Judy) Wright, David Wright and John (Tee) Hughes; three sisters, Donna Boring, Linda (Bruce) Varner and Beth Ann (Clint) Colvin; six grandchildren, Brittany Waddell, Trisha Waddell, Robbie Waddell, Madison Jarrett, Micheala Jarrett and Matthew Jarrett; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey L. Zartman (2015); four brothers, Allen Wright, Denzel Wright, Darrell Wright and Gene Wright; and two sisters, Arlene Stewart and Shirley Wilson.

Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Zartman family.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
Download Now