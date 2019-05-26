Beverly Sue Marriott



Newark - A Celebration of Life Service for Beverly Sue Marriott will be held at 11am, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, 525 S. 30th Street, in Heath, Ohio. Pastor David Hallenbeck and Pastor Dave Welsch will officiate. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may call from 5pm-8pm, on Tuesday, at the Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street in Newark, Ohio.



Mrs. Marriott, 75, of Newark, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born June 13, 1943, in Mount Vernon, a daughter of the late Lawrence W. and Mary Drumm. She had retired from Universal Veneer and an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. A woman of faith, she was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church in Heath, where she was active in small group ministry with her husband.



Left to cherish her memory are her husband William L. Marriott, Sr., whom she married May 30, 1963; children, William L. (Lori) Marriott, Jr., Tina (Scott) McLaughlin, Tammy McGaughy (Patrick McGaughy); her grandchildren, Travis and Kassie Smith, Brandon and Sarah McLaughlin, Emily and Christopher McGaughy; great-grandchildren, Caleb Clark, Maddux Washington, Emma Smith; her brother Tom (Midge) Drumm; several nieces and nephews, including special niece Donna (Dave) Borland; her beloved dog Muffin; very special friends-Linda and Martin Bauer, Dick and Linda Woodyard, David and Virginia Hallenbeck, Russ and Joyce Boren, Dorothy and Jim Sloan, Ron and Sharon Sines, Keith and Bev Bridges, Peggy Prater, Peggy Hall, the JOY Connect group and her entire First Baptist Church family.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Patricia Ashcraft, Mary Coakley, Lawrence "Junior" Drumm, Richard Drumm and James Drumm.



Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church in Heath.



To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com Published in the Advocate on May 26, 2019