Beverly Yoakam
Utica - Beverly Ann Yoakam, 82, of Utica, passed away September 16, 2019 at Flint Ridge Nursing Home surrounded by family while holding the hand of her husband, Bob and granddaughter, Christina. She was born February 4, 1937 in Licking County to the late Oren and Edna (Riggleman) Kinney.
Bev previously worked as a cook at Northview Senior Center in Johnstown. She was very active in volunteer work at Homer Elementary School and Northridge High School. Bev was Treasurer for NHS music boosters for 17 years. She and her husband, Bob were active with the Homer PTO food building at the Hartford Fair. She also cooked for the 4-H band camp. Bev was a member of the Highwater Congregation Church.
She is survived by her husband Bob of almost 65 years, married Dec 3, 1954; son, Bob Jr. of the home; daughters, Brenda Duncan of Newark and Kay Showman of Frazeysburg; sisters, Donna Dean, Carolyn Mitchell, and Linda (Joey) Lenegar all of Newark; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Lori Yoakam; a brother, Willard Baker; and a son-in-law, Joe Duncan, Sr.
Memorial contributions may be made to Highwater Congregational Church, 1213 Dutch Lane Rd. NW, Newark, OH 43055.
Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will be Friday at 10:00 AM with Pastor Dan Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow the service in Wilson Cemetery.
Published in the Advocate from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019