Bill E. Linger
Johnstown - A graveside service for Bill E. Linger, 82, of Johnstown will be held at 1pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Green Hill Cemetery in Johnstown with Pastor Harry Miller officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11-12:30pm on Thursday at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica.
Bill passed away on June 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born on July 15, 1937 in Spencer, WV to the late Harley M. and Goldie E. (Carpenter) Linger.
He was a retired truck driver for Truck One. He loved playing Bluegrass music and hunting.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Eva M. (Farris) Linger; son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Melissa Linger, Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Chris Hatten; grandchildren, Macie, Morgan and Nick Hatten and Dastan Linger; great-grandchildren, Kyia Linger and Mason Hatten; sisters, Mary (Harry) Miller, Ella Bess and Linda Bess.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandson, Justin Linger; brothers, Delmar, Sherry "Shirl", Gleo, Donzel and George Linger; sisters, Evelyn Stevens and Rosie Booth.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.