Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Bill Payne
Bill Payne Obituary
Bill Payne

Newark - Bill Payne, 89 of Newark passed away May 7, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center, operated by Hospice of Central Ohio. He was born in Duncan Falls to the late Pearl and Laura (Patterson) Payne.

Bill was a 1947 graduate of Philo High School where he was a stand-out athlete. Bill served honorably in the U.S. Navy Reserves. He spent a career in sales in the insurance and automotive industries. A member of Newark Lodge #97 F&AM; Teheran Grotto; and a lifetime member of the NRA. Bill enjoyed all sports, especially the Buckeye's. He also enjoyed crossword puzzles and a variety of outdoor activities including hunting, fishing and golfing.

Survivors include his loving companion, Nell Hunt of Newark; children, Bethany A. (Nelson) Shively of Chagrin Falls, William L. Payne, Roger L. Payne, both of Newark, and Thomas A. (Mary Jo) Payne of Bryson City, NC; a twin brother, Robert Payne of Zanesville; 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his dachshund, Dixie.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a grandson, Joel Johnson; a sister, Maxine Clark; and three brothers, Daniel Payne, John Payne and David Payne.

A memorial service celebrating Bill's life will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058-0430.

The Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate on May 12, 2019
