Billie E. Denner
Granville - Billie E. Denner, 80, of Granville, OH, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus. He was born October 9, 1939, in Seymour, MO to the late Roy and Lida (Ertel) Denner.
Bill was a graduate of Seymour High School and retired from Lucent Technology. He attended Southgate Church of Christ in Heath. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and golfing. He also enjoyed traveling the state watching his grandchildren play sports.
Survivors include his wife, Constance (Varner) Denner; daughters, Erica Denner of Baltimore, MD, Erin Denner of Jacksonville, FL, and Bevin (Doug) Morgan of Westerville, OH; four grandchildren, Taylor, Alexander, Kelsey and Mackenzie; a great-granddaughter, Raeya; a brother, Duane Denner; a sister, Mae Fine; and a niece, Samantha.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by six brothers; four sisters; and his grandson, Andrew.
There will be no public services at this time.
VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.vocfh.com.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020