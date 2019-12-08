|
|
Billy Hays
Billy Gordon Hays, 86, of Granville, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. He was born on March 8, 1933 in Garrett, KY, a son to the late Adam and Rosa (Vanderpool) Hays. Billy was a member at Jersey Baptist Church and served in the Army as a Sergeant during the Korean War. He is survived by his loving children, Debbie (Greg) Zachariah, Ruth Ann (Bill) Johnson, Sherry Nabil and Steve (Cindy); eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brothers, Adam Jr. and Charlie and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Billy is also preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Wilma and sisters, Edith, Amy and Shirley. Friends may call from 11-1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Jersey Baptist Church, 13260 Morse Rd., New Albany, OH 43054. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church with Pastor Steve Hays officiating. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jersey Missions, 13260 Morse Rd., New Albany, OH 43054 or , 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215 in Billy's memory. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019