Billy McPeek



Newark - Billy McPeek, age 39, of Newark, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was born on March 17, 1980 to Kim Legge and David McPeek in Newark, OH.



A funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Billy will be laid to rest at Wilson Cemetery and services will be officiated by Pastor Steven Hughes. Family will greet friends from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the funeral home.



Billy was an avid Cleveland Browns, Buckeyes, and Nascar fan. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and listening to music.



Billy is survived by his loving wife of 6 years, Jessica (nee Tate) McPeek. He also leaves behind a son, Conner Henderson; parents, Kim Legge and David (Lisa) McPeek; siblings, Brian Bowen and Ashley McPeek; paternal grandmother, Verna McPeek; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Tate; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his dog, Shooter.



Billy is preceded in death by his brother, DJ McPeek; maternal grandparents, Audrey and John Legge; and father-in-law, Rick Tate.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055 to help with funeral costs.



To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Advocate from May 21 to May 22, 2019