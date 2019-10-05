|
Billy Reinbeau
Thornville - A funeral service for Billy D. Reinbeau, 102 of Thornville will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Chaplain Tanner Fixari officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Friends and family may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral home, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark.
Billy passed away October 3, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center. He was born July 23, 1917 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late William and Verna Reinbeau.
Billy served honorably in the U.S. Army during WWII. A P.O.W. who escaped captivity, he was awarded the Purple Heart. He was a glass worker who throughout his career worked at several glass factories including Holophane and Heisey. He was the oldest surviving Heisey employee. Billy loved to hunt and fish with friends and enjoyed a cold beer. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post 1060, American Legion Post 85, Newark Elks #391, Newark Eagles, Licking Aerie 387, Druids and Newark Masonic Lodge #97 F&AM.
Survivors include his children, Arlene Hixenbaugh of Myrtle Beach, SC and Ronald Reinbeau of Newark; four grandchildren, Chuck, Norm, Michelle and Patricia; two great grandchildren; and his buddy cat Maggie.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Ruth Vivian Reinbeau; two sons, Richard and Francis "Chip" Reinbeau; and three siblings, Thelma, Sis and Bud.
Published in the Advocate on Oct. 5, 2019