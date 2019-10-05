Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Billy Reinbeau
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
Billy Reinbeau


1917 - 2019
Billy Reinbeau Obituary
Billy Reinbeau

Thornville - A funeral service for Billy D. Reinbeau, 102 of Thornville will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Chaplain Tanner Fixari officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Friends and family may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral home, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark.

Billy passed away October 3, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center. He was born July 23, 1917 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late William and Verna Reinbeau.

Billy served honorably in the U.S. Army during WWII. A P.O.W. who escaped captivity, he was awarded the Purple Heart. He was a glass worker who throughout his career worked at several glass factories including Holophane and Heisey. He was the oldest surviving Heisey employee. Billy loved to hunt and fish with friends and enjoyed a cold beer. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post 1060, American Legion Post 85, Newark Elks #391, Newark Eagles, Licking Aerie 387, Druids and Newark Masonic Lodge #97 F&AM.

Survivors include his children, Arlene Hixenbaugh of Myrtle Beach, SC and Ronald Reinbeau of Newark; four grandchildren, Chuck, Norm, Michelle and Patricia; two great grandchildren; and his buddy cat Maggie.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Ruth Vivian Reinbeau; two sons, Richard and Francis "Chip" Reinbeau; and three siblings, Thelma, Sis and Bud.

Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate on Oct. 5, 2019
