Billy Wayne Trotter
Newark - Funeral services celebrating the life of Billy Wayne Trotter, 80, of Newark, will be held at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 11:00 A.M., Friday, September 11, 2020, with Chaplain Jeff Smith as celebrant. Friends and family may call at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Billy, a member of Spring Hills Baptist Church, died at his home surrounded by the love of his family on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born in Jasper, Alabama on October 9, 1939 to the late Claude and Isabelle Trotter.
Billy worked for many years as a truck driver with the Kroger Company, and had also been a manager with Invesco Mines. He enjoyed golf and was a lifelong fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide, as well as Cincinnati Bengals and the Reds.
He will be greatly missed by his four children, William (Kathy) Trotter, Kimberly Foltz (John Jurden), Michael (Jennifer) Trotter, and Patrick Trotter (Meilssa Siedel); 7 grandchildren, Christina Elizabeth (Andy) Reynard, Joshua Michael Hendershot (Michala Handy), Hunter Foltz USMC, Dylan Michael Trotter, Cassidy Mikkel Trotter, Patrick Trotter Jr. and Kellen Trotter; 3 great-grandchildren, Isabelle Marie, Alana Sophia, and Ian Robert Lee Reynard; brothers, Jack and Herman (Dottie) Trotter; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Donnelly) Trotter in 2015; and his brothers, Ray, R.B., Jimmy, and Claude Jr.
The family requests that memorials in Billy's name can be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio
, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
