Blake Heatwole Nelson
Blake Heatwole Nelson

Granville - Blake Heatwole Nelson; a son, a brother, a writer and above all a friend. Blake was a singer songwriter who had a free spirit and intelligence to offer to anyone willing to listen. Blake unexpectedly passed in West Palm Beach, Florida on August 9, 2020 at the age of 29. Blake was the son of Lynn Heatwole and Christopher J. Nelson; born and raised in Granville, Ohio. He was an intelligent artist, well spoken, articulate, and a deep thinker overall. His interests were the world and everything in it. He was well-versed in literature, history, science, and philosophy. Blake was known for his brilliant smile, heart of gold, sensitivity, forthrightness, brutally-quick wit and his love of discussion and debate. He had a passion for poetry, music, and the truths of life itself.

In addition to his parents, Blake is survived by his brother, Erik; sisters, Katie Thompson and Ella Nelson; step-mother, Stephanie Nelson; maternal grandmother, Mary Lou Heatwole; uncles, Mark (Annette) Heatwole, Dave Nelson, and Mike Nelson; aunt, Lorelei Toliver; cousins, Kara, Morgan, and Peyton Heatwole, and Sarah, Cassie Nelson; remembered fondly by Al Dilorenzo; and many friends.

Preceding Blake in death are his maternal grandfather, Donald Heatwole; paternal grandparents, Arthur Nelson, and Joyce (Ron) Sullivan; and uncle, David Heatwole.

The family will host an outdoor reception from 4-7 P.M. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at their home located at 2380 Welsh Hills Rd., Granville. Please note, the expansive outdoor space will allow for ease of social distancing, along with the recommendation of facial masks and hand sanitizers, to ensure all necessary and recommended precautions taken during this time of COVID. This is not an indoor event.

A private family graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery, Granville.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.






Published in Advocate from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home
133 S Prospect Street
Granville, OH 43023-0185
(740) 587-0161
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 12, 2020
You are loved.
Kelly Fernandez
August 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
August 11, 2020
I was so shocked to hear of Blake's passing. My heart goes out to you all. I'll always remember him as that cute little ornery boy with such a big smile and so full of energy. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Billie Riley
Friend
