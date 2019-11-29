|
Bobby Eugene Gruber
Utica - A funeral service for Bobby Eugene Gruber, 84 of Utica will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 at Law-Baker Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Holobaugh officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery.
Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica.
Bobby went to be with the Lord on November 27, 2019 at Newark Care and Rehab. He was born on November 28, 1935 in Coffeyville, Kansas to the late Jake and Frances (Nance) Gruber.
Bobby was a longtime farmer and worked several years at Green Hill cemetery, McDonald's and the egg farm in Croton.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carolyn (Hogle) Gruber; children, Carl (Vicky) Gruber, Thomas (Olga) Gruber, Michael E. (Thelma) Gruber, Teresa Gruber, David Gruber; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Opal Gruber of Kansas; many nieces and nephews.
Bobby and Carolyn's children who went to be with the Lord are Catherine Gruber, Debbie LaRue, Melvin Gruber and his five brothers and four sisters.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019