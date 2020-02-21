|
Bonita Ann Crawford
Utica - Bonita Ann Crawford of Utica passed to a better life on February 20th 2020. Bonnie was born on June 24th 1942 at White Cross hospital in Columbus, Ohio to K. L. (Mike) (1910-2000) and Dorothy Mae (Tapp) Miller (1908-1999).
Bonnie was raised in Canal Winchester, Ohio along with her brothers Bill Edwards (deceased) of East Liberty and Don L. Miller (wife Vickie) still residing in Canal Winchester. Bonnie graduated from Canal Winchester High School in 1960. Over the years Bonnie worked for Dr. Burrier in CW, Western Electric in Columbus and was an animal technician for both Dr. Fred Habermen and Dr. Fred Altizer of Centerburg, Ohio.
Bonnie married Arthur Neal Crawford of Mentor Ohio in 1971. Art is the son of the late Art & Francis Crawford. Together Bonnie & Art raised three children on the farm in Utica Ohio - Tracey Lei Crawford and Todd L. Crawford of Homer and Aaron Jackson Crawford of Utica. Bonnie & Art also enjoyed helping to raise three grandchildren Audrey Sue Creighton (husband Brian) of Martinsburg and the twins Adam Jackson & Caleb Neal Crawford of Newark, OH. And the most beautiful great granddaughter Cora Ann Creighton.
Bonnie leaves this Message: Like the speed of an arrow, that's shot from a bow; Like the glance of a sunbeam, on the mountains of snow; Like the lighting that flashes, a moment and dies; So swift move the wheels of time as it flies !!
So teach us to number our days that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom. Psalm 90: 1-2
In addition to working outside the home, Oma was an accomplished mother and source of love and information for her family. Bonnie & Art's dream was to retire young and to live out their years at the farm - which they did along with their great neighbors. Per Bonnie's wishes, there will be only a graveside service conducted by the Rev. Jane Black at the Homer Cemetery 1450 Homer Rd., Homer OH 42027, at 11:00AM Monday February 24, 2020. Note there will be no gathering before or after the graveside service.
Remembrances can be left with the great people of Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430. Newark, OH 43058-0430.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020