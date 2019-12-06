Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Armstrong


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Armstrong Obituary
Bonnie Armstrong

Newark - Bonnie I. Armstrong, age 80, of Newark, passed away at her home, surrounded by her children, on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born on July 29, 1939 in Hebron, OH to the late Frank and Audrey (Crothers) Dunlap.

In her free time, Bonnie enjoyed reading, bingo, and trips to Las Vegas. Most of all, she treasured time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Gary White, Cheryl (Stephen) Wright, Lynnette (Mark Schell) White, Michelle (Robert) Gump; grandchildren, Thomas "TJ" Wright, Nathan Wright, Christopher (Amy) Wright, Rene (Jace Lothes) White, Alyssa (Jacob) Denuit, and Robert "Joey" Gump; great grandchildren, Kearsten, Joslyn, and Ashlyn Wright, Cordelia and Leander Lothes, and Briar and Sage Denuit; sister, Jo-Anne Ford; and brother-in-law, Jerry Peck. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews as well as her beloved dog and protector, Pepper.

In addition to her parents, Bonnie is preceded in death by her first husband, Donald White; second husband, John Armstrong; brother, Richard (Maymie) Dunlap; sister, Patricia Peck; niece, Linda Dunlap-Stidham; and nephew, Matthew Holley.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public services at this time.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now