Bonnie Armstrong
Newark - Bonnie I. Armstrong, age 80, of Newark, passed away at her home, surrounded by her children, on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born on July 29, 1939 in Hebron, OH to the late Frank and Audrey (Crothers) Dunlap.
In her free time, Bonnie enjoyed reading, bingo, and trips to Las Vegas. Most of all, she treasured time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Gary White, Cheryl (Stephen) Wright, Lynnette (Mark Schell) White, Michelle (Robert) Gump; grandchildren, Thomas "TJ" Wright, Nathan Wright, Christopher (Amy) Wright, Rene (Jace Lothes) White, Alyssa (Jacob) Denuit, and Robert "Joey" Gump; great grandchildren, Kearsten, Joslyn, and Ashlyn Wright, Cordelia and Leander Lothes, and Briar and Sage Denuit; sister, Jo-Anne Ford; and brother-in-law, Jerry Peck. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews as well as her beloved dog and protector, Pepper.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie is preceded in death by her first husband, Donald White; second husband, John Armstrong; brother, Richard (Maymie) Dunlap; sister, Patricia Peck; niece, Linda Dunlap-Stidham; and nephew, Matthew Holley.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public services at this time.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019