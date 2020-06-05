Bonnie D. Davis
Utica - A graveside service for Bonnie D. Davis, 76, of Utica will be held at 2 pm on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Bell Cemetery. Calling hours will be held at the cemetery from 1-2 pm.
Bonnie passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. She was born on July 2, 1943 in Mt. Vernon to the late Leet O. and Dorothy E. (Rhodeback) Bell.
She was a member of the Northside Church of Christ and former member of the Utica Fire Dept. Auxillary. After retiring from the Phone Company in Mt. Vernon, she worked at Hufford's Ben Franklin and Lonsingers.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth (Tim) Henry of Newark; step-sons, Scott (Kim) Davis of Apple Valley and Doug (Shelly) Davis of Chillicothe; grandsons, Tyriss Davis of Mt. Vernon, Derek (Kristen) Davis of Mt. Vernon, Chance, Hunter and Carson Davis all of Mt. Vernon; granddaughters, Jackie (Colin) Pack of Mt. Vernon and Sadie Henry of Newark; great-grandson, Corbin Davis of Mt. Vernon; great-granddaughter, Sunny Davis of Mt. Vernon; sisters and brother-in-law, Loretta Wiseman of Mt. Vernon and Dixie and Stanley Smoots of Utica; along with nieces, nephews, friends and special pet, Tuffy.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Russell L. Davis; brother, Corwin Bell; sisters, Louise Pahl, Cora Cuccio, Mary (Owen) Layman and Marge Rutherford; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Elmond and Clarabell Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Northside Church of Christ, 4427 Marion Rd. NE, Newark, OH, 43055 or Utica Fire Department, P.O. Box 528, Utica, OH, 43080.
We would like to extend our thanks for the outstanding care and compassion to Knox Community Hospital and Riverside Hospital.
To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Utica - A graveside service for Bonnie D. Davis, 76, of Utica will be held at 2 pm on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Bell Cemetery. Calling hours will be held at the cemetery from 1-2 pm.
Bonnie passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. She was born on July 2, 1943 in Mt. Vernon to the late Leet O. and Dorothy E. (Rhodeback) Bell.
She was a member of the Northside Church of Christ and former member of the Utica Fire Dept. Auxillary. After retiring from the Phone Company in Mt. Vernon, she worked at Hufford's Ben Franklin and Lonsingers.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth (Tim) Henry of Newark; step-sons, Scott (Kim) Davis of Apple Valley and Doug (Shelly) Davis of Chillicothe; grandsons, Tyriss Davis of Mt. Vernon, Derek (Kristen) Davis of Mt. Vernon, Chance, Hunter and Carson Davis all of Mt. Vernon; granddaughters, Jackie (Colin) Pack of Mt. Vernon and Sadie Henry of Newark; great-grandson, Corbin Davis of Mt. Vernon; great-granddaughter, Sunny Davis of Mt. Vernon; sisters and brother-in-law, Loretta Wiseman of Mt. Vernon and Dixie and Stanley Smoots of Utica; along with nieces, nephews, friends and special pet, Tuffy.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Russell L. Davis; brother, Corwin Bell; sisters, Louise Pahl, Cora Cuccio, Mary (Owen) Layman and Marge Rutherford; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Elmond and Clarabell Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Northside Church of Christ, 4427 Marion Rd. NE, Newark, OH, 43055 or Utica Fire Department, P.O. Box 528, Utica, OH, 43080.
We would like to extend our thanks for the outstanding care and compassion to Knox Community Hospital and Riverside Hospital.
To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.