Bonnie D. Finney
NEWARK - Bonnie D. Finney, 93, of Newark, passed away October 20, 2020, at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Care Center. She was born November 16, 1926, in Newark, to the late Earl T. and Audrey (Hartman) Davis.
Bonnie worked for Western Electric/AT&T. She was an avid Buckeye fan and loved watching sports. She loved spending time with family and loved her animals.
She is survived by her daughters, Michele Wells, Nancy (Arnie Hartman) Loughman, and Ruth (Bruce) Stockum; sons, Mitchell (Pat) Finney, William Finney III, and Stephen (Sara) Finney; sons-in-law, George Zabel and William Ewing; 16 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild, and her loving cat Kimba.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, William C. Finney Jr. whom she married on December 25, 1946; daughters, Karen Zabel, Molly Ewing, and Paula Tittle; daughter-in-law, Connie Finney, and son-in-law, Fred Wells.
Memorial donations may be made to the Licking County Humane Society.
