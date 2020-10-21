1/1
Bonnie D. Finney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie D. Finney

NEWARK - Bonnie D. Finney, 93, of Newark, passed away October 20, 2020, at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Care Center. She was born November 16, 1926, in Newark, to the late Earl T. and Audrey (Hartman) Davis.

Bonnie worked for Western Electric/AT&T. She was an avid Buckeye fan and loved watching sports. She loved spending time with family and loved her animals.

She is survived by her daughters, Michele Wells, Nancy (Arnie Hartman) Loughman, and Ruth (Bruce) Stockum; sons, Mitchell (Pat) Finney, William Finney III, and Stephen (Sara) Finney; sons-in-law, George Zabel and William Ewing; 16 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild, and her loving cat Kimba.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, William C. Finney Jr. whom she married on December 25, 1946; daughters, Karen Zabel, Molly Ewing, and Paula Tittle; daughter-in-law, Connie Finney, and son-in-law, Fred Wells.

Memorial donations may be made to the Licking County Humane Society.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved