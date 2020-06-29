Bonnie Householder
New Albany - Bonnie Joann Householder, 86, of New Albany, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. She was born August 12, 1933 to George and Fannie Drumm in Newark, Ohio.
Bonnie was an avid Gardner. She loved her birds, was an amazing cook, and loved to travel, but family was everything to her. She never left a restaurant without a conversation with a stranger and a treat in her bag for Clyde. She had too many friends to list and too many stories to tell. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. Her journey was filled with so much fun, family, friends, and adventure one could imagine. She instilled that spirit of adventure in her family.
She always said you can get anything you want if you try hard enough.
As the pillar of our family; wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother she will be missed dearly every day and will always be remembered for her (sometimes smirky) smile, soft voice, cooking, crazy driving and relentless need to feed everyone.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Householder whom were married December 21, 1952 and after 67 years of marriage, they still sat on the couch together to watch tv holding hands; three children, Deborah Gockenbach, Jeffrey (Natalie) Householder, and Robin (Kimberly) Householder; grandchildren, Stacey (James) Lambright, Brad (Amy) Householder, Joe (Amy) Gockenbach, Shannon Carpenter, Brandon Householder, Sabra (William) Haynes, Amanda Keen, Ashton (Steven) Guy, Carson Householder, Tyler (Kasey) Householder; 19 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren, and sister, Linda Colbert.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son Steven Householder; brother Orville (Buddy) Drumm; and great grandson, Cameron Wince.
We have lost a very rare angel in our lives and heaven has gained a truly well-trained angel.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor Joshua Hamilton officiating.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.