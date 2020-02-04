|
Bonnie Jean Gibson
Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Bonnie Jean Gibson, age 78, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 7, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Wes Humble officiating.
Bonnie passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Arlington Care Center. She was born July 6, 1941 in Newark, Ohio to the late Carl and Helen (Roberts) Brooks.
Bonnie was a caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the annual trips to Myrtle Beach. She was a talented crafter who also collected all types of lighthouses. Bonnie also liked to go shopping and spending time at the casino. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Gibson, Jr.; three sons, Jeff (Kim) Allen, Robert (Marsha) Allen and Scott (Karen) Allen; a daughter, Helen C. (Jim) Allberry; six grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by; an infant sister.
Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service (from 9:30-10:30 a.m.) on Friday, February 7, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bonnie's name to the Foundation for Central Ohio Hospice, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058, or to Arlington Care Center, 98 South 30th Street, Newark, Ohio 43055
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Gibson family.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020